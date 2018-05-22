The traffic was heavy at the 'Ring that day.

It’s always busy at the Nurburgring, but an unusual amount of test prototypes were spotted testing at the track a week ago. The EMS Nordschleife TV channel on YouTube, dedicated to videos from the Green Hell, has a new video with a number of hot trial cars from German and other manufacturers, lapping the ‘Ring in a tight package.

We’re happy to see work on the new Audi S8 continues and we could actually be witnessing the final test stages of the car. The prototypes are wearing almost no camouflage, but we still don’t have trusted information about what’s hiding under the hood. Most likely, the car will use a version of Audi’s 4.0-liter biturbo V8, shared with the latest Porsche Panamera Turbo. Power is expected to be somewhere in the region of 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts).

Volkswagen was also at the Nurburgring that day, testing the most powerful version of the latest generation Tiguan. It is believed it will adopt a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder turbo motor from Audi with as much as 400 hp (298 kW). Of course, the additional power will be accompanied by larger brakes, stiffer suspension, and a more aggressive body kit with new bumpers and larger wheels.

BMW took a number of prototypes to the track, including a near production-ready 8 Series. The coupe for the "gentleman racer" looks at home at the ‘Ring with its completely reworked biturbo V8 that produces 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive, the motor should be capable of accelerating the 8 Series from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just three to four seconds.

Make sure to watch to whole video, as there are also a number of interesting prototypes from Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Audi, Porsche, and even Ferrari.

