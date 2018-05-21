In stock form, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a performance behemoth with 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and the ability to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. While these numbers are undoubtedly impressive, they aren't good enough for the folks at Hennessey. The company offers a tuning package that takes the output to an even more amazing 1,012 hp (755 kW) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque. Now, a video shows off what happens when someone add 305 hp (227 kW) to the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee.

The upgraded Trackhawk hits 60 mph in 2.7 seconds – 0.8-second quicker than stock – and completes the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 132 mph (212 kph). For comparison, Hennessey's 1,012-hp tune for the Challenger SRT Hellcat crosses the same distance in 9.9 seconds at 141 mph (227 kph). The Jeep would still be a better choice for folks in need of more cargo capacity and utility than Dodge's two-door coupe can ever offer.

To improve the Trackhawk's performance so much, Hennessey has to install quite of bit of extra equipment. Instead of the stock 2.38-liter supercharger running at 11.6 psi, the SUV now has a 4.5-liter unit that pushes out 14 psi. A better flowing intake and stainless steel long tube headers let the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 breath better. Upgraded injectors and a new fuel pump make sure the engine gets enough gasoline to keep up with the other improvements. Hennessey revises the engine management, and then tunes everything on a dyno to get the most out of the setup.

Hennessey doesn't offer the top speed for its tuned Trackhawk, but it would be fascinating to find out whether the upgrades make the SUV faster than the Lamborghini Urus – the Jeep's closest performance competitor. The Lambo hits a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph), which is only a little more than the supercharged Grand Cherokee's 180 mph (290 kph) max velocity in stock trim. An extra 305 hp could be enough for the extra 6 mph (10 kph), though.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube, Hennessey