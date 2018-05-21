Diesel cars are boycotted all around the world these days and are anathematized as being polluting and bad for the environment. We won’t dive into this debate here, but will instead focus on the reliability of the good ol’ diesel.

Diesel engines are considered to have generally more problematic fuel injectors, capricious exhaust gas cleaning systems, and more expensive clutches (for manual gearboxes) than gas engines of similar displacement and output. Simply put, despite its huge market share in Europe and some other markets, diesel-powered vehicles are regarded as being more expensive to maintain and less reliable than gasoline cars. However, there’s a big “it depends” in this statement.

Like all cars, diesel models need proper maintenance and their lifespan is highly dependent on the quality of the engine oil and diesel fuel used. If you give them a proper care, they could easily surpass the 250,000-mile mark and remain faithful without huge issues. But what would you say about a diesel car with 432,000 miles (approximately 695,000 kilometers) on the odometer?

Well, that’s the case with this first-generation Skoda Octavia 1.9 TDI diesel with 90 factory horsepower (66 kilowatts). It’s the star of CarThrottle’s new YouTube series, which explains the pros and cons of owning such a super-high-mileage vehicle, and gives a detailed look at the car’s condition after nearly half-a-million miles.

The blue Octavia is still running strong and is still using its original engine, turbo, exhaust system, and shock absorbers. All the lights work, but not all the windows open – add this to the generally shabby exterior and the dirty seats and floor carpet, and you’ll get the whole picture of this Octavia’s overall condition.

What’s much more important however is the condition of the engine of a car that’s been to the Moon and almost back, or 17.3 time around the world. You may be surprised to hear that but, after a mechanic opens up the 1.9 TDI motor, he discovers the cams and the valves are actually in great condition. The turbo is good, too, and the suspension components have only minor signs of rust.

Surprised? Regular servicing and proper oil – that’s all you need to keep your car running for hundreds of thousands of miles. If you look after an engine, there’s no reason why it should die prematurely.

Source: CarThrottle on YouTube