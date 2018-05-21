These hot hatches can hold their own against some powerful supercars. It's impressive to watch.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 takes the idea of a hot hatch to new heights. With a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumping out 376 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and routing through an all-wheel-drive system, the model has enough muscle even to give supercars a run for their money. For proof of the A45's impressive performance, check out this clip of a few of them drag racing an impressive collection of machines, including a BMW M5, Lamborghini Huracan, Jaguar F-Type, and many more.

While the A45s don't win every race in this clip, they put on a very good show. Even when they lose, there isn't much of distance away from the supercar ahead.

Among the A45s racing in this video, one of them sports Brabus badges, suggesting it has even more power than stock. The famous Mercedes tuner offers a PowerXtra package for the hot hatch that boosts the output to 394 hp (294 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) – versus 351 lb-ft (475 Nm) in stock form.

Other tuners have managed to extract even more power from the A45's 2.0-liter engine. Sitting among the top of the heap is Posaidon’s ability to boost the mill's output to a gargantuan 543 hp (406 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). The work, including a new turbo and intercooler, is so extreme that the firm has to electronically limit the max torque to preserve the powerplant's durability.

Now that a new generation of the A-Class is hitting the road, AMG is preparing an even more potent A45 (spy shots above). It'll stick with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but the engine will have a new architecture with nothing in common with the current one. Output will rise above 400 hp (298 kW) for even more supercar-stomping ability. To harness the additional power, there will also be a more sophisticated all-whee-drive system that will possibly include the rear-wheel-drive drift mode from the E63 S.  

Source:  Automotive Mike via YouTube