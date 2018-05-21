Audi is stepping up its game as far as teasers are concerned by creating a five-part mini-series for its upcoming flagship SUV, the Q8. The first episode “aired” today on the company’s Audi MediaTV channel on YouTube, but prepare to be disappointed. Why? The clip is just one-minute long and it shows the luxobarge only for a brief moment.

Since this is Motor1.com and not IMDB.com, we honestly only care about the Q8. Perhaps the most interesting detail revealed in the video is the bright orange paint of what we assume is the production-ready model. Orange is a pretty rare color and usually used only by performance cars, but what really caught our attention is the fact that it bears a striking resemblance to the Q8 Sport concept (pictured below) unveiled back in March 2017. It could be a sign the Q8 will be launched from day one in a sportier iteration before receiving the full-fat RS treatment as part of Audi Sport’s plan to bolster its SUV portfolio in the years to come.

Other than the striking paint scheme, there’s not much else to see. The “Q8” badge shows up at the 0:39 mark, but that’s not what we would call exciting.

Dubbed “Unleash the tough,” Episode 1 tells the following story: “It was supposed to be a romantic date night, but everything turned out completely different.” The rest of the episodes will be out on May 24 (Unleash the brave), May 28 (Unleash the gentleman), June 1 (Unleash the hero), and on June 5 (Unleash your character). The latter will coincide with the official reveal of the Audi Q8 at the Audi China Brand Summit Shenzhen on the same day when will finally get to see “the most thrilling Audi SUV of all times.”

Video: Audi