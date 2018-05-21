“The greatest high performance bargain of the century” – this is how Jay Leno briefly describes the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in the first seconds of his YouTube series’ new episode, where he is checking the flagship version of the latest generation Corvette. He is joined by Todd Crutcher, director of marketing at Spring Mountain Motor Resort, which provided the vehicle for Leno’s test.

The first thing that’s really amazing about the new ZR1, according to the American comedian, actor, writer, and producer, is the fact that Chevy is offering the car with a manual gearbox, too. And it’s not just a regular six-speed manual, but a complicated seven-speed transmission with active rev match, which has required a lot of efforts from the automaker to develop and build it.

Leno is also quite amazed by the car’s aerodynamics and how stable it remains at speed of more than 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour). He compares it with a Porsche Carrera GT, which, believe it or not, “was kind of moving around a bit” at approximately 190 mph (305 kph). Customers are offered two aero packages for the ZR1, the standard Low Wing and optional two-way-adjustable High Wing.

And the maximum speed itself is also striking – Leno has managed to achieve more than 200 mph (321 kph) with a completely stock ZR1 with road tires and pump gas at the Milford Proving Grounds. It’s important to note that if you are after the highest speed possible, you have to take the standard Low Wing configuration.

In fact, according to Chevy’s official info, the ZR1 should be able to reach 212 mph (341 kph). And this is not just a number from the car’s catalogue, but a number that’s actually verified in real life at the Papenberg track in Germany.

These speeds are possible thanks to the exclusive 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under the hood, good for 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) at 6,300 rpm and an immense maximum torque of 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) at 4,400 rpm. All that power and performance are available at a base price of $119,995 for the coupe and $123,995 for the convertible.

Source: Jay Leno's Garage on YouTube