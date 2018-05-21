The hot hatch scene in Europe recently welcomed three new arrivals in the form of the Volkswagen Polo GTI, Ford Fiesta ST, and the Suzuki Swift Sport. While the latter is playing in an inferior league and caters more budget-conscious folks, the first two are at the top of the hot hatch game in the B segment and should be on your list if you’re in the market for a fun car without braking the bank.

Wolfsburg’s Gran Turismo Injection is the star of onboard footage shot at night in Germany where the Polo GTI headed to the Autobahn (of course) to flex its muscles in a top speed run on one of the remaining unrestricted sections. The driver put the 200-horsepower 2.0 TSI engine to work and managed to make the digital speedometer show 244 kph (152 mph) for a brief moment around the 5:19 mark. That’s actually slightly higher than the official maximum velocity of 237 kph (147 mph), though we’re pretty sure the car’s real speed was the one listed in the specs sheet.

The video is not all about showing the go-faster Polo being pushed to the max at the Autobahn as after the top speed attempt we get to see the Fiesta ST rival while it tackles some narrow country roads. With the clip being shot in the evening (infotainment shows it was around 10 PM), the cars in front were few and far between throughout the entire drive, thus giving the man behind the wheel the perfect opportunity to stretch the hot hatch’s legs.

It comes as no surprise the car featured in the video had the DSG transmission considering VW will be introducing the cheaper model with a six-speed manual gearbox later this year. Speaking of the Polo GTI’s future, the company has suggested a beefier version is technically possible, although that doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. There's even a juicy rumor about a possible 300-hp Polo R, which hopefully will make it to production.

Video: Lets Drive / YouTube