Porsche hasn't been too generous in sharing official photos and videos of the Mission E – the German marque’s four-door electric vehicle. Ever since its initial appearance as a concept car at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, it took Porsche two years before initial spy shots on the Nürburgring surfaced online. Then, it was only two months ago when official photos of the Mission E prototype were released.

Today is our lucky day, however, as the automaker from Stuttgart released an official video of the Mission E doing test runs at Porsche test track at Weissach. And who’s the best driver to get behind its wheel? No other than its brand ambassador and former FIA World Endurance Champion, Mark Webber.

Aside maybe for the lack of loud exhaust, the Mission E pretty much performed like a typical 600-horsepower Porsche. Although, we have to take note that the EV is essentially heavier.

Admittedly, Webber felt it too. Nevertheless, he looked pretty impressed with the way the EV drove, even calling it a game changer. Its steering, power, traction, and braking impressed the Australian racer, but of course, he’s the marque’s brand ambassador, so we have to take his words with a grain of salt.

The Mission E reminded Webber a lot of the 919 Hybrid – the car he drove when he won his first FIA World Endurance Championship. Call it nostalgia or whatever, but the former champion seems to be missing his glory days on track, and that’s pretty normal. Another thing he noticed is the Mission E’s resemblance with the 918 Spyder when it comes to the view from the cockpit.

With these feedbacks from Webber, the Mission E looks promising, especially when you look at its performance figures: 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, and a total of 311-mile range for each full charge. All these info we have may still change until the Mission E’s official debut in 2019, and quite frankly, we’re just as excited as you are.

Source: Porsche