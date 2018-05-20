Ah, the H1. One tough vehicle to like, or not like, depending on your taste. The Hummer brand’s first born as a vehicle-maker for the civilian market. This four-wheel-drive utility vehicle was originally made for the military, to conquer virtually all types of terrains and obstacles, which explains its tough-looking, rugged exterior.

The H1 suffered backlashes during its production from 1992, particularly because of its uncomfortable interior and the shortage of power from its engine. But even with this bad traits, it continued to sell. Well, until the company called it quits in 2010.

Mil-Spec Automotive chooses to not let go of the legend brought about by the H1. Instead, the Ute-restoration/modification shop focused on the H1’s strengths and work on its weaknesses in order to create the ultimate superstar SUV. After seeing the photos, we can’t really help but be impressed. And we actually want one in our garage right now.

The Mil-Spec Hummer H1 is modified from the ground up, fitted with exterior and interior makeover, while getting a huge engine upgrade to make up for the lack of power of the original H1. If it isn’t obvious, its exterior gets a lot of coating – heavy-duty, mind you – and is available in both glossy or textured black. Personally, I dig the non-glossy body color.

Inside, the Mil-Spec H1 gets a lot of upgrades to improve the comfort of the driver and passengers. Every inch of detail is MSA-designed, and there are aluminum parts that are aerospace grade, developed in Wichita, Kansas. And yes, the leather is military-grade, so you’re pretty much sure of its longevity.

Now, the heart of the Mil-Spec H1 is where it gets most interesting. It’s powered by a Duramax 6.6L LBZ Turbocharged Diesel V8, designed, hand-built, and tested by MSA itself. Performance figures peaks at 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound feet torque. Another notable upgrade is its individual suspension, also designed by MSA, which promises way, way better ride quality on- and off-the-road.

Those who would like to take home to resto-modded H1 will get to choose between five body types, including an intriguing two-door hardtop extended bed pickup type. You can get the full specs and inquire about the pricing of the Mil-Spec Hummer H1 through the company’s official website.

Source: Mil-Spec Automotive