The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) continues to make the lives of European automakers a little harder with its realistic approach to emissions regulations. First, there was BMW that had to stop making the M3 and not sell the gasoline 7 Series models in Europe. Audi also had to stop production of SQ5 for the same reason. And just recently, Porsche had to completely discontinue accepting custom orders for their cars, which affected the entire range.

This time, Peugeot had to pause the production of the 308 GTi because of WLTP. But don’t worry, the French marque assured the hot hatch’s fans that it will soon return to the catalog as soon as they are able to address the issue, particularly with the 1.6-liter THP engine. The production of the 308 GTi will be stopped from the end of June 2018 until October.

Peugeot mentioned that the 308 GTi will get particle filters when it comes back in October. This will help the car be at par with the WLTP standards. Good news is, power output will remain at 270 horsepower.

The return of the French hot hatch may or may not have improvements to the other parts of the car, but we sure hope they do. As planned, it will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show in September. It will probably go side-by-side at the show with the new 508 Wagon and the next-generation 2008. A new 208 is also rumored to be making a comeback, and we reckon that the Paris Motor Show will be the best place for its launch. Well, talk about homeport advantage.

Going back to WLTP, it’s only a matter of time until another European automaker announces a halt in producing their vehicles. We guess we just have to wait.

Source: Peugeot