As a new royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives will never be the same, well, at least for the Duchess of Sussex. It’s not only glitz and glamour for the newest member of the royal family, moving forward, as there may be threats to her life, especially when driving.

The royal family isn’t new to the dangers of traveling on the road. In 2011, Prince Charles and Camilla were attacked in their limo by violent student demonstrations. Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, avoided a kidnapping attempt when someone ambushed her vehicle in the mid-‘70s.

With this in mind, Meghan Markle will undergo a crash course on escape and evasive driving. Although, let’s face it, she may not be able to use this training as she will be chauffeured in all the time. But just to make sure, just in case she decided to drive herself, she could use the J-turns and Y-turns to escape imminent danger.

According to CBS News, Simon Morgan, a close-protection office to Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals, recognized that the younger generations of the royal family are fond of self-driving. We’re not really surprised, as we can only imagine the Rolls-Royces or the Aston Martins or the Bentleys that these people can have. Not driving those cars themselves would be saddening.

"Certainly within the younger members of the royal family, they are very much used to being independent – independent within a security bubble. And driving does afford them a degree of independence," Morgan said.

Meghan Markle’s evasion and escape training will be facilitated by Mick Croome, who used to tech police offices how to chase bad guys. On the side, he’s teaching the royal family how to avoid them. Hopefully, Markle won't have the need to use the maneuvers that Croome will teach, but it’s good to know that she’ll be ready just in case.

Source: CBS News