Are you tired of never completing your deliveries on time? Well, worry no more, because Ford and the M-Sport World Rally Team have just the thing for you.

It's called the Ford MS-RT Transit Custom, and it's what happens when a van decides to lose a bit of weight and take up running.

The MS-RT is based on the regular Transit Custom, but it's undergone quite the facelift, which includes a full front bumper and grille replacement with integrated factory fog lamps, extreme front diffuser, wide body arch extensions, sills, rear diffuser and rear spoiler, as well as a smattering of stickers to complete the look.

There's also 18-inch Anthracite OZ Racing alloys wrapped with 103 XL load-rated Hankook Ventus S1 Evo tyres, lowered Eibach springs, and a sports exhaust system that make this van more than just a pretty face.

Inside there are Nappa leather and suede seats, a sports steering wheel with carbon fiber inlays, and rally-inspired MS-RT branded floor mats and dash clocks. A selection of interior layouts – two-seat panel van, three-seat panel van, five-seat double-cab and six-seat double-cab – and long or short wheelbases and a tailgate or twin back doors are also available.

Power comes from Ford's regular 168-hp EcoBlue 2-liter TDCi engine, while the transmission is either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

"The new MS-RT Transit Custom takes an already excellent van and turns it into something really special, which owners are bound to cherish, and which businesses will use to make their brands really stand out," said MS-RT founding director Ed Davies. "We’re extremely excited about the launch of the new Custom and what it means for MS-RT, as well as our many loyal customers. In addition, it’s also great news for the British economy, as every single vehicle is hand-finished in our factory in Pontypool, South Wales."

"As we launch the vehicle to the media and public we fully expect it to become the hottest property on the van market, and like many of the people who will buy it, we can’t wait to get the job done."

Available in the U.K., prices for the Ford MS-RT Transit Custom start at £32,995.

Source: Ford