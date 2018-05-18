With a combined horsepower of 1,370 everyone’s a winner.

On paper, the McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 GTB are competitors – technically. They have similar prices, similar performance, and similar powertrains. However, just because something adds up on paper, it doesn’t mean it adds up on the drag strip. That’s why the outcome of a race between a McLaren 720S and a Ferrari 488 GTB is surprising.

The 720S, powered by a biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower, tips the scales at 3,180 pounds. The Ferrari also weights more – 3,252 pounds according to the video – and generates less power. Its biturbo 3.9-liter V8 only makes 660 hp, which is noticeably less than the McLaren. It’s even more noticeable on the drag strip.

When the two lineup and the tree turns green, the McLaren gives the Ferrari a head start of what looks to be about a car length – about half a second. The Ferrari continues to pull away, putting several car lengths between it and the McLaren. However, the McLaren quickly closes the gap, passing the Ferrari.

The time slip shows the McLaren not only made up the Ferrari’s head start, but crossed the quarter-mile line in 10.700 seconds at 143.02 miles per hour. The Ferrari finished at 11.338 seconds at just 127.17 mph. That’s a big difference, especially considering the McLaren didn’t get good grip off the starting line.

Don’t feel sorry for Ferrari. Earlier this year, Ferrari introduced the Ferrari 488 Pista. It’s significantly closer in performance to the 720S than the GTB. Yes, the Pista still has a 3.9-liter biturbo V8, but here it produces 710 hp and rockets to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds. That’s the kind of performance that would give the 720S a run for its money.  Either way, it’s always nice to see supercars duke it out on the track and drag strip. It’s exciting reading about these crazy supercars – but it’s even better to watch them race. 

Source: DragTimes via YouTube

