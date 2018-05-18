The new BMW 8 Series debuts June 15, and now a new teaser video provides the first tantalizing details about the upcoming grand tourer. Even this little bit of info confirms prior suspicions of the coupe being a technological tour-de-force.

The biggest revelation is that the 8 Series uses a V8 that produces 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. The video doesn't specify whether this is the company's biturbo 4.4-liter powerplant, but it seems like the most likely choice. A brief view of the instrument panel confirms at least seven gears to swap through, and the eight-speed gearbox from vehicles like the M5 could be the transmission doing the job.

This output leaves BMW room to create the even more powerful M8, which also arrives this year. It'll likely match or exceed the 617 hp (460 kW) from the M5 Competition.

Power gets to the road through an all-wheel-drive system with an active rear differential. A combination of four-wheel steering and an adaptive suspension should give the coupe sharp handling. There's also optional active roll stabilization for an even smoother ride.

BMW says that the 8 Series is for the "gentleman racer," which means that the coupe has high performance but with systems on board to make it easy to drive regularly. Or tapping a few buttons creates a more engaging experience behind the wheel.

While this video provides a brief glimpse inside the 8 Series, an earlier leak gives a more complete look at the cabin (above). In addition to the digital instrument cluster, there's a wide infotainment screen at the top of the center stack. A wide array of buttons sits below the display, and there are even more switches on the center console. The Two-tone upholstery on this one includes red leather and a black dashboard.

Source: BMW Group via YouTube