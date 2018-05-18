Hide press release Show press release

A SILVERADO — AND AN ENGINE — FOR EVERY NEED

The all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 offers six engine and transmission combinations, including an all-new 2.7L Turbo, and V-8 engines with industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management offering 17 different modes of cylinder deactivation

2018-05-18





Print | Email | Word | Add This |

DETROIT — With eight trims paired with six engine/transmission combinations, even more customers will find a 2019 Silverado 1500 perfectly tailored to their needs for performance, efficiency, technology and value.

“A major focus of the next-generation Silverado is expanding the range of choices,” said Tim Asoklis, chief engineer for the Silverado 1500. “With all-new engines and a broader model range, there’s a Silverado for everyone, whether you’re buying your first pickup or your tenth.”

The all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 propulsion lineup includes:

Over half of the models will be equipped with the most advanced V-8s in the brand’s history: updated versions of Chevrolet’s proven 5.3L and 6.2L engines equipped with industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management featuring 17 different modes of cylinder deactivation.

An all-new, advanced 2.7L Turbo engine that replaces the 4.3L V-6 as the standard engine on the high-volume Silverado LT and new Silverado RST, expected to offer 22 percent more torque, greater fuel efficiency and a stronger power-to-weight ratio than the current model.

Proven 4.3L V-6 and 5.3L V-8 engines deliver full-size truck capability and performance for the most affordable trucks in the Silverado lineup.

An all-new, Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel will be available in early 2019.

A Silverado — and an engine — for every need

Each engine/transmission combination is matched with exterior design and interior features to create distinct personalities for each Silverado trim, based on three broad customer profiles: High Value, High Volume and High Feature.

High Value — For customers seeking full-size truck capability and the highest level of affordability, theWork Truck (WT), Custom and Custom Trail Boss trims offer two proven engine and transmission combinations:

Standard: 4.3L V-6 with Active Fuel Management and a six-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 285 hp/305 lb-ft).

Available: 5.3L V-8 with Active Fuel Management and a six-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

High Volume — For customers shopping in the heart of the truck market, the LT, RST and LT Trail Boss trims balance technology, efficiency and performance:

Standard for LT and RST: All-new 2.7L Turbo with Active Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE-certified at 310 hp/348 lb-ft).

Standard on LT Trail Boss and available on LT and RST: An updated 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

Available on LT and RST: The all-new Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel with stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission will be available in early 2019.

High Feature — For customers shopping for a premium truck, the LTZ and High Country trims offer the highest levels of performance and technology, including:

Standard: Updated 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 355 hp/383 lb-ft).

Available: Updated 6.2L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission (SAE certified at 420 hp/460 lb-ft).

Available: The all-new Duramax 3.0L inline-six Turbo-Diesel with stop/start technology paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission will be available in early 2019.

Improved Driving Experience

The performance of each engine/transmission combination benefits from a truck that is lighter and more aerodynamic than the previous model.

“With less weight and less wind resistance, we improved the driving dynamics without sacrificing fuel efficiency,” said Asoklis. “The next-gen Silverado is a bigger truck, but the chassis feels more responsive and acceleration is more pronounced. I would argue it’s the best-driving truck we have ever built.”

The 2019 Silverado is larger than before, including a wheelbase that is up to 3.9 inches (100mm) longer, yet overall length is only 1.6 inches (41mm) longer, enabling both more cargo volume and more interior room for all cab lengths. Remarkably, it’s also lighter, weighing up to 450 pounds (204 kg) less than the current Silverado when comparing crew cab V-8 models, due to extensive use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing.

To improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the next-gen Silverado, the front grille features functional air curtains, similar to those introduced on the sixth-generation Camaro, that reduce wind drag by routing air around the front wheel wells. The powerful side profile also enhances aerodynamics, with an integrated spoiler at the rear edge of the cab that directs air onto the contoured tailgate, reducing wind drag from the bed. Most models also feature active aero shutters integrated in the front grille that close to reduce wind drag and open to provide improved engine cooling when needed. Changes like these result in a 7 percent increase in total aerodynamic efficiency.

From the family of the Most Dependable, Longest Lasting full-size pickups on the road*

For the new Silverado, Chevy set the lofty goal of improving on the legacy of the Most Dependable, Longest Lasting full-size pickups on the road. To do so, the next-gen truck will be subjected to more than 475,000 validation tests and accumulate a staggering seven million miles of real-world testing before the first 2019 Silverado 1500 is delivered to customers.

That includes a battery of tests for the Silverado engines and transmissions that will simulate a range of customer needs:

Each type of engine was first subjected to a “torture test” in a dynamometer test cell, running for months nonstop to simulate a lifetime of maximum hot and cold cycles.

Each Silverado variant is certified to the SAE J2807 standard for towing and payload capacity. Certification requires a full battery of grueling tests such as the Davis Dam test, in which the truck must carry its maximum gross combined vehicle weight up a 7 percent grade in 110-degrees F (43 degrees C) heat, with no reduction in performance, including air-conditioning.

Chevrolet engineers prove every Silverado engine and transmission design for lubrication capability on tilt stands, originally developed for Corvette, that tilt at an angle of up to 53 degrees and can simulate angles at a rate of up to 40 degrees a second — the equivalent of up to 1.4g.

Production plans

Silverado production commences with crew-cab V-8 models starting in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, production will expand to include regular- and double-cab models, as well as V-6 and 2.7L Turbo engines. The new Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel will be available in early 2019.

EPA fuel economy estimates and towing/payload capacities are not yet available, and will be announced closer to launch.