For the past six years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been asking students across the country to design their dream vehicles – all under the corporate umbrella, of course. This year, as part of its ongoing Drive for Design contest, the automaker has tasked the students with imagining a Jeep Wrangler for the year 2030. Three kids, hailing from Miami, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, walked away with honors.

In first place, Eduard Cret from the Design and Architecture Senior High created his the Jeep Wrangler DJ. The musically driven concept keeps vaguely in line with the styling cues of the current Wrangler, but adapts a new futuristic look for the year 2030. Up front, the signature seven-slot grille has been replaced with a digital screen, and a luminescent orange light bar wraps around the entire vehicle.

In second place, Emily Bryson, also from the Design and Architecture Senior High school, created what she calls the Jeep Wrangler Victus. This concept was developed for cold weather conditions exclusively, and maintains most of the signature cues found on the current model. Added features like an insulated cover over the glass, and a new rear storage compartment add even more capability to the already accomplished off roader.

In third place, Jinho So out of Canisius High School imagined a sharp, sleek Wrangler for the modern world. The concept looks more like a high-riding coupe than it does a standard, boxy Jeep, but still maintains a few signature capable cues like a high ride height and a roof-mounted storage compartment.

"Six years ago, we created the Drive for Design contest to create awareness about the various career paths available in automotive design. We wanted to connect with young artists early in their curriculum and help guide them in the right direction to begin a career in automotive design," said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design, FCA – North America. "The creative perspective on all this year’s submissions were inventive and exceptional as you could truly see the inspiration, objective and emotion behind each concept."

The three winning students will walk away with prizes like an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the FCA US Product Design studios and the opportunity to work one-one-one with professional automotive designers, a two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University, passes to the “EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition” in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, and a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 computer, among others. We’ll be excited to see what students have in store for next year’s contest.

Source: FCA