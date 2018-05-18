The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 isn't widely available yet. However, journalists and a few lucky folks already have their hands on the more hardcore 'Vette, which makes it odd to see Chevy still running the model during industry testing time at the Nürburgring. Generally, automakers use these evaluation periods for honing upcoming vehicles – not ones that already have a full reveal. So why would the Bowtie's engineers still run a pair of ZR1s around the 'Ring?

Chevy hasn't yet set an official time around the Nordschleife in the Corvette ZR1, and these drivers might be preparing for such a run like in a spy video from April. The model's best unofficial time so far is allegedly 7 minutes and 12 seconds, but this figure comes from enthusiasts standing trackside, so we have to take it with a grain of salt. The 'Vette still needs to go quite a bit faster to beat the Porsche GT2 RS' 6:47.30 lap, though.

The ZR1s at the Nürburgring continue to look bizarre because of their long exhaust extensions. The pieces are necessary because of noise regulations at the Nordschleife, and these additions quiet down the exhaust note. The new model's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 still sounds great in this video, though.

The new ZR1 pumps out 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. The ample power gets the model to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds and through the quarter mile in 10.6 seconds to an eventual top speed of 212 mph (341 kph). Prices start at $119,995 but checking every box gets buyers a Sebring Orange convertible with matching luggage for $155,833.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube