The company's "most sporting model" is hand-built in Gaydon.
It was on November 21, 2017 when Aston Martin took the virtual wraps off the new Vantage before bringing it in the metal at the Los Angeles Auto Show a few weeks later. Now, production of the high-performance coupe has finally kicked off at home in Gaydon where the hand-built car is joining the DB11 family, the Rapide S, and the forthcoming DBS Superleggera.
It’s worth mentioning the start of production doesn’t actually spell the end of the old Vantage taking into account Aston Martin still has to build seven coupes and seven roadsters based on the previous-generation model for the recently launched V12 Vantage V600 a.k.a. the “ultimate analog Vantage.”
Speaking of a V12 Vantage, a new one based on the latest generation is being considered as the bigger twelve-cylinder taken from the DB11 has enough room in the engine bay without having to make any modifications. However, it hasn’t been approved just yet as Aston Martin still has to figure out the impact a heavier engine might have on the car’s balance.
Since we’re on the subject of engines, an entry-level Vantage with a smaller six-cylinder is not on the agenda, despite rumors saying otherwise. Speculation had suggested the partnership between Aston Martin and Mercedes would enable the creation of an AMG-powered Vantage with the new 3.0-liter inline-six available in cars such as the CLS 53.
If you’ve been patiently waiting to buy a new-generation Vantage with a manual gearbox, the bad news is it’s still at least a year away from being available and could be the same seven-speed ‘box as found in the aforementioned V12 Vantage V600. Until then, Aston Martin will sell the coupe exclusively with the ZF-engineered eight-speed automatic transmission.
Aston Martin says it will kick off customer deliveries of the new Vantage later this month.
Source: Aston Martin
2019 Aston Martin Vantage production start
NEW ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE BEGINS PRODUCTION
17 May 2018, Gaydon: Aston Martin has commenced production of the new Vantage, the most sporting model in the luxury carmaker’s series production range.
With the first Vantage coming off the British brand’s Gaydon production line today, deliveries to customers will commence later this month.
Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said: “Today marks an exciting moment for the entire company and an important day in the history of Aston Martin. The outgoing Vantage was the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history and we believe its successor will surpass that. We will do this by retention of our important existing owners and through repositioning of the car, create new customers in new countries. The new Vantage ticks all the boxes for a luxury sports car and unashamedly aspires to be the best in its segment. With the imminent launch of the DBS Superleggera, we are on track to replace each of our existing two-door sports car models by the end of this year.”
Marking the Start of Production at the Aston Martin headquarters in Warwickshire, Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Aston Martin is an iconic brand that is an integral part of Britain’s proud automotive heritage.
“Through our modern Industrial Strategy we are building on this success, and the new Vantage is a British-built car exemplifying the skill and innovation that sets the UK auto sector apart from its competitors.”
Hand-built at the company’s sports car production plant and headquarters, in Gaydon, Warwickshire, the new Vantage joins the Rapide S, the DB11 family, and the soon to be launched DBS Superleggera. The new Vantage is the second in a line of seven new models to be launched over a period of seven years, in line with the company’s ‘Second Century Plan’, which takes the 105-year-old company into its next century of operation.