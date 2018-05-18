It was on November 21, 2017 when Aston Martin took the virtual wraps off the new Vantage before bringing it in the metal at the Los Angeles Auto Show a few weeks later. Now, production of the high-performance coupe has finally kicked off at home in Gaydon where the hand-built car is joining the DB11 family, the Rapide S, and the forthcoming DBS Superleggera.

It’s worth mentioning the start of production doesn’t actually spell the end of the old Vantage taking into account Aston Martin still has to build seven coupes and seven roadsters based on the previous-generation model for the recently launched V12 Vantage V600 a.k.a. the “ultimate analog Vantage.”

Speaking of a V12 Vantage, a new one based on the latest generation is being considered as the bigger twelve-cylinder taken from the DB11 has enough room in the engine bay without having to make any modifications. However, it hasn’t been approved just yet as Aston Martin still has to figure out the impact a heavier engine might have on the car’s balance.

Since we’re on the subject of engines, an entry-level Vantage with a smaller six-cylinder is not on the agenda, despite rumors saying otherwise. Speculation had suggested the partnership between Aston Martin and Mercedes would enable the creation of an AMG-powered Vantage with the new 3.0-liter inline-six available in cars such as the CLS 53.

If you’ve been patiently waiting to buy a new-generation Vantage with a manual gearbox, the bad news is it’s still at least a year away from being available and could be the same seven-speed ‘box as found in the aforementioned V12 Vantage V600. Until then, Aston Martin will sell the coupe exclusively with the ZF-engineered eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin says it will kick off customer deliveries of the new Vantage later this month.

Source: Aston Martin