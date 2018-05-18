In case you haven’t heard by now, the overly optimistic lab-based New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) will be replaced beginning September with the far more realistic Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) that takes place in the real world. This switch has had an impact already among several automakers, with BMW having to axe the M3 sooner than originally scheduled and withdrawing the 7 Series gasoline models in Europe for about a year. Other companies have also announced plans to retire their diesel engines from the old continent, while Audi has temporarily stopped SQ5 sales.

It seems Porsche is also affected by the switch to WLTP as a spokesperson has told Autocar the company will not be accepting custom orders from European customers at all in the foreseeable future. This decision affects the entire range, from the 718 Boxster/Cayman to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. By doing so, Porsche will avoid having to deliver custom cars that do not meet the WLTP regulations after September 1 when NEDC will be retired.

The good news would have to be that Porsche has built more cars to increase its inventory in order to meet demand, so if you’re happy with a stock model, it means you won’t have to wait more to take delivery of your shiny new Porsche. This decision has been taken to minimize the impact caused by the switch to WLTP and it is believed other automakers are doing the same.

Autocar mentions the U.K. government will allow automakers to sell pre-WLTP cars after September 1, but the quantity will be limited to 5-10 percent of the company’s overall sales. One could speculate some big discounts are being prepared to entice buyers and allow car manufactures to get rid of unsold cars that are not WLTP-friendly before September.

Source: Autocar