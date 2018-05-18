By the end of 2019, we will have a total of half a million electric models and plug-in hybrids on the roads. We have already a quarter of a million today.

Two models illustrate our progression to a new dimension: the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT.

The BMW i4 Concept was the star of last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

A few years ago, “project i” started out as an independent project. Now, the letter “i” is coming to our core BMW brand. Going forward, all pure electric BMW models will sport the “i” badge and come equipped with fifth-generation battery technology. With an increased range of about 700 kilometres, electric models will become entirely practical for everyday use.

Parallel to the i4, we are also developing the BMW iNEXT.

Today, we wanted to give our shareholders an exclusive first glimpse. And I can reveal that we will be presenting the iNEXT as a vision vehicle later this year.

It is our modular system for the future.

If that sounds a bit like Lego, that’s roughly the idea. The iNEXT will benefit the entire company and all its brands. For the first time, we are combining all key technologies for future mobility. The iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected, and enables safe, partially autonomous driving. Further models will follow.

We are working on autonomous driving at our campus outside of Munich, which we announced in 2017 and opened in April of this year. Once again – promised and delivered. That is BMW.

The campus idea is all about short distances, fast decisions and agile working. 1,800 experts from different countries work together there.

We are developing the cars of the future right here in Germany. And we will build them here as well: the i4 in Munich, and the iNEXT in Dingolfing.

Bavaria will always be our home. From here, we drive technological innovations and Industry 4.0. We produce more than half our vehicles abroad. But nearly 70 percent of our employees are still based in Germany. For me, that shows our strong commitment to our roots. These roots give us stability in a global world.

And that brings me to my second point: Being Global.

Our production network comprises 30 locations in 14 countries. We are enabling our plants for a wide range of drive trains, using flexible architectures. From 2020, we will be able to fit all model series with any type of drive train.

Today, we are already producing electrified models at ten locations worldwide. Not many manufacturers can say the same.

Three major markets are crucial for us: Europe, China and the US.

They each differ in terms of political demands, customer desires and culture.

In Europe, for example, we are facing strict regulations on emissions, which we will continue to comply with. The BMW Group benefits from the European single market and remains committed to Europe. The EU has to be competitive to play an appropriate role in the world.

But internally, Europe also needs to be fit for the future. Particularly in the areas of connectivity and autonomous driving, we need consistent legal rules and a 5G standard throughout the European Union. On the topic of e-mobility: Europe needs to take on a leading role. We need to create an internal European market in digital infrastructure and e-mobility.

The close ties between Germany and France are fundamentally important to Europe. However, the UK must also remain close to the EU. We will start building the first fully electric MINI in Oxford in 2019. It is therefore important that access to the EU internal market remains uncomplicated and customs free. We are once again targeting a slight increase in European sales this year.

Let’s take a look at China.

China is beginning to set the pace for the whole world in e-mobility and digitalisation. We are targeting solid growth in our largest single market in 2018. After all, BMW is the most attractive, most innovative premium brand in China.

The Chinese government is accelerating e-mobility. We are likely to see a million new electrified vehicles registered in China this year alone. Our customers in China already have six electrified models to choose from. With ChargeNow they also have access to the world’s largest network of public charging points.

Further strategic steps include: