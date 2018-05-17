A few months ago, we came across the Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition – a joint venture between Audi and the German tuner ABT Sportsline. It made quite the entrance. Now, it appears the limited Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition wagon is finally making its way out into the wild. Photos from Autohaus Nauen – a German dealership – show one example in the showroom looking nothing short of gorgeous. There will only be 150 examples of the Nogaro Edition RS6.

Somehow, the tuners from ABT were able to take the RS6’s biturbo 4.0-liter V8 and crank out an astonishingly large amount of horsepower. The tuned engine produces 695 horsepower (518 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque. That translates to sending the wagon from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. If you opt for the Dynamic Package Plus, top speed is 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour). Without the package, top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph)

The blue hue paint – aptly named Nogaro Blue­ – comes from the iconic RS2 launched in 1994 – Audi’s first RS model. The paint is an homage to that classic and iconic car. The Nogaro Edition accentuates that blue paint with 21-inch black wheels and beefy 285/30 tires. A RS titanium exhaust completes the exterior appearance.

People were placing orders before Audi announced the limited-edition RS6 Avant, so if you’re looking to get one now, you may be trying to race the clock to get one. Starting price €124,200 (about $154,400), with prices climbing from there depending on your preferences. Each RS6 receives an individually numbered plaque and the “Nogaro Edition” logo to denote its exclusivity.

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition combines Audi’s clean aesthetics with an insane amount of horsepower and torque. What’s not to love? We'd certainly take it for a spin – and never give it back.

Source: Autohaus Nauen / Facebook