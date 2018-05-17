A new era for the iconic Mercedes G-Class has started with the all-new 2019 model finally entering production. Since 1979, the G-Class has been built predominantly by hand at Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. There are some employees who are producing the new truck today who started at the company 1979.

“With the model change the new G-Class experienced the biggest transformation in its 39 years-old history,” said Gunnar Güthenke, Head of the Off-Road Product Group at Mercedes-Benz in a statement announcing production starting. “At the same time we have kept the familiar and popular features of the design icon and further optimized the 'G' where ride comfort and robustness are concerned. The superior development goal for the new G-Class was to improve the off-road capabilities even more. For the production we continue to trust in our experienced production partner since 39 years, Magna Steyr.”

It’s difficult to find differences between the all-new 2019 model and the outgoing one. Yes, it’s still tall, boxy, and imposing, but all you have to do is look underneath the unsurprising exterior to find the significant changes. The exterior looks nearly unchanged, until you put the old model next to the new one, then you can see the 2019 model looks more refined without losing any of its rugged aesthetic. Even when you look inside, the differences are there, but they’re subtle and expected. Everything is updated, but it's just as rugged as before.

The first of the G-Class SUVs to hit U.S. roads will be the G550 with the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as the outgoing model. It produces 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, sending power through a new nine-speed automatic transmission. The AMG G63 again uses the same G624.0-liter biturbo V8 as the previous G63. However, it’s now producing 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The boxy SUV will hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds – a full second faster than its predecessor thanks to a 375-pound reduction in weight.

Since its 1979 introduction, over 300,000 G-Class vehicles have left the factory. Sales of the brutish and boxy off-road vehicle have increased continuously since 2009. In 2012, the G-Class established its best sales record, setting a new record every consecutive year afterward. Just last year, the G-Class had its best sales year ever by selling 22,000 units with the majority going to the U.S, and Germany.

Source: Mercedes-Benz