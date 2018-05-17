Crossovers are big business in the auto industry today, but Mercedes-Benz might shake things up with the next-generation C-Class by offering the wagon version in a high-riding, all-wheel drive All Terrain trim. The rumor comes from Germany's Auto Motor und Sport in a timeline of future Mercedes releases, but the publication doesn't cite any sources, so we have to take the info with a grain of salt.

The next-gen C-Class will allegedly ride on Mercedes' updated MRA II platform, and it will be about the same size as the current model. Inside, the model will feature expansive digital screens – similar to the layout on the latest A-Class. The suite of tech will also potentially include the company's Digital Light headlights and more advanced driver aids for improved semi-autonomous capability.

The new C-Class sedan will arrive in 2021, and the coupe and wagon will join it in 2022, according to Auto Motor und Sport. The All Terrain will arrive that year, too. The model will likely follow the style of the E-Class All Terrain but in a smaller size by featuring all-wheel drive and higher ride height. The rugged estate will be a natural competitor to the A4 Allroad.

For folks looking for a more something sporty, rather than an all-wheel-drive wagon, the next-gen Mercedes SL-Class allegedly arrives in 2019. It'll be the first vehicle on Mercedes' MSA platform, according to Auto Motor und Sport, and the change will allow for a significant drop in weight.

The future still doesn't look so bright for the SLC, though. This report claims reiterates rumors that Mercedes may axe the smaller sports car due to slow sales. If the company grants the roadster a stay of execution, the new one would either ride on the existing platform or get the SL's MSA underpinnings.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport