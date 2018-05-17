Or do these photos reveal Audi's development of a more aggressive brake setup for the SQ3?

Crossovers are a major part of the auto market these days, and automakers are quickly adapting them to new roles, including compact, sporty SUVs that are essentially hot hatches on stilts. These new spy shots catch Audi's upcoming entry into this market with a speedy version of the Q3.

Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos
2020 Audi SQ3 spy photo

The spy photographer believes this model is the range-topping RS Q3, but it's hard to be absolutely certain of the vehicle's identity. This test mule (above left) has different brakes with larger front calipers than an earlier model (above right) that's reportedly the lesser SQ3. However, the two models seem otherwise identical. An alternate possibility is that Audi is simply evaluating an alternate set of stoppers (maybe as an available option) for the compact performance crossover. 

See More Of The Upcoming Audi Q3:

Regardless of which trim of the Q3 this is, the vehicle looks good. There's a big grille in front and large intakes in each corner. Large diameter wheels feature five sets of dual spokes. At the tail, there's a prominent integrated roof spoiler, and four exhausts emerge from beneath the bumper.

2019 Audi Q3 spy photo

An earlier spy photo of a next-gen Q3 test mule (above) reveals that it has a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment display. Unlike some other modern Audi models, the HVAC controls remain physical knobs and buttons rather than switching to a touchscreen interface.

A leaked Audi product plan shows the Q3's debut late in 2018. The Paris Motor Show in October seems like a probable location. The S Q3 would likely arrive a few months later. If this is the RS Q3, then its premiere is even further in the future. 

Source: CarPix

Audi RS Q3 Spy Shots

Audi RS Q3
10 photos
Audi RS Q3 Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos Audi RS Q3 Spy Photos

Audi Q3

Audi Q3
Explore

More photos

Volkswagen Tiguan R Audi Q3 RS Spy Shots
Volkswagen Tiguan R Audi Q3 RS Spy Shots