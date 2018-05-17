A roof-mounted tent provides a safe place for four people to sleep for a night in the wilderness.
Now that the weather is warming up in the northern hemisphere, it's time to enjoy the outdoors, and Nissan has the perfect way to take the whole family into the wilderness with the Armada Mountain Patrol one-off. The rugged rig will debut on May 18 at the Overland Expo West in Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, Arizona, but the machine will show up at other outdoor-oriented events throughout the year.
Nissan says that the Armada Mountain Patrol is specifically for overlanding – a type of off-roading that also involves camping in the wilderness. This challenge means that the SUV not only needs to handle rough terrain, but it also requires having the cargo capacity to carry lots of supplies. This machine's modifications give it plenty of capability for both of these tasks.
For motoring through rough ground, this Armada's body features custom fabricated front and rear steel bumpers, in addition to rock sliders. Don't worry about lighting the way at night because there's a roof-mounted LED light bar, fog lights, and illumination for the wheel wells. Getting stuck shouldn't be a concern because this machine has a Warn Platinum Series winch with a 12,000-pound (5,443-kilogram) rating, a set of vehicle recovery boards, and storage for extra fuel. There's little concern about being lost thanks to a Lowrance navigation system and off-road radio.
To get the Armada into these desolate areas, the Armada uses a coilover suspension from Icon Vehicle Dynamics with a tall ride height, and firm supplies extended A-arms, too. Underbody protection keeps the vital mechanical parts from being damaged while bouncing around off road. A Magnaflow exhaust gives the 5.6-liter V8 a meaner sound, too.
When the time inevitably comes to take a rest, there's a four-person tent on the roof of this SUV. The Armada can seat up to eight people, though, so there's also a pop-up tent for the rest of the occupants to sleep on the ground. An extendable awning provides a place to chill out before bedtime. The rig even has refrigerator/freezer and Otterbox Venture coolers for enjoying a cool drink at the end of the day.
• Nissan truck enthusiasts help guide modifications and equipment specs in creating
the Armada Mountain Patrol1 – the ultimate overlanding family adventure full-size
SUV
• Using the rugged and capable stock Nissan Armada as a canvas, the Mountain Patrol
project vehicle reflects social media users’ preferences for body-wrap design, tire
specs, roof-mounted tent1 and more
• Modifications include suspension and exhaust systems, vehicle protection, lighting,
storage and auxiliary “recovery” systems
• Armada Mountain Patrol marks second consecutive Nissan overlanding project
vehicle debut at Overland Expo WEST, the world’s premier overlanding event
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (May 16, 2018) – For the second year in a row, Nissan is laying down
big tire tracks at Overland Expo WEST with the debut of a special overlanding-equipped
project vehicle – this time, the Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol1
. And, once again, Nissan
has called on social media followers on @NissanUSATrucks Instagram and Facebook pages
to help guide construction of the one-off project.
The Armada Mountain Patrol will be on display at Overland Expo WEST, May 18-20 at Fort
Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, Ariz. Following its public debut, the Armada Mountain Patrol
project vehicle will take the road less traveled to various media and outdoor events through
the remainder of the year.
The specially modified eight-passenger Armada full-size SUV follows last year’s Nissan
TITAN pickup-based Project Basecamp, which was one of the featured vehicles at the 2017
Overland Expo WEST.
“For those family adventure fans who aren’t familiar with the term ‘overlanding’, all they
need to do is look at the Armada Mountain Patrol to understand that this is not glamping,
not a day trip to the local forest – it’s adventure taken to new heights,” said Brandon White,
director, Chief Marketing Manager, Nissan North America, Inc. “The Nissan Armada, with its
rugged platform, best-in-class2 390-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 engine, 8,500-lb. towing
capacity3 and massive interior and cargo space1
, is an ideal starting place to build an
authentic overlanding vehicle.”
This year, the Armada Mountain Patrol takes overlanding readiness to new heights, literally,
including a roof-mounted camping tent1
. The roof-topper, selected via the social media
campaign, is from Cascadia Vehicle Tents. The four-person Mt. Shasta tent keeps occupants
safely above the ground and a little closer to the stars. To go along with the rooftop tent,
Rhino Racks supplied a custom awning and Alps Mountaineering added an additional pop-up
tent, sleeping bags and chairs.
Because overlanding is designed to take participants off the beaten path, that means taking
everything you might need with you – and back out again. The Armada Mountain Patrol
includes a number of custom comfort, convenience and storage features. The project
includes a Lowrance navigation system and Rugged Radios off-road radio system. Storage
systems include a Rhino Racks aluminum back-bone pioneer tray, ARB pull-out drawer
system, Pelican gear cases, Dometic refrigerator/freezer and Otterbox Venture coolers.
“One thing true off-road enthusiasts understand about the Armada Mountain Patrol is its
authentic adventure heritage. Every 2018 Armada is inspired by the global Patrol4 – a
vehicle with over five decades of off-roading credibility,” said White. “For that reason, only
minimal modifications were made to the factory Armada drivetrain.”
Icon Vehicle Dynamics contributed the Armada Mountain Patrol’s heavy-duty coil-over
suspension and extended A-arms to fit the fan-favorite 17-inch Icon Rebound wheels and
Nitto Ridge Grapplers 35/12.25/17 tires. A Magnaflow cat-back exhaust system was added
to help the Armada’s advanced 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 breathe easier in high-mountain air.
The next critical elements in the project build – and any overlanding vehicle – are vehicle
protection and vehicle recovery equipment. To help protect the Armada body, Calmini added
rock sliders, a spare tire swing-away and custom fabricated front and rear heavy-duty steel
bumpers.
To help extract the Armada Mountain Patrol from tight spots, if necessary, the recovery
tools list includes a 12,000-lb. Warn Platinum Series winch, rack-mounted MaxTrax vehicle
recovery boards, Hi-lift vehicle jack and Rhino Rack shovels. Auxiliary fuel storage was
provided by RotoPax.
Adding the final touches to the Armada Mountain Patrol are a roof-mounted LED light bar,
bumper-mounted fog lights and wheelwell lighting – all from Baja Designs. The unique body
wrap, selected by social media voting from several available designs, is from Rocket West
Off-Road.
“We want to thank everyone who provided input on the design and equipment for this
special Armada Mountain Patrol build,” added White. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the
outcome and look forward to showing it at Overland Expo WEST and events throughout the
summer.”
For more information on the 2018 Nissan Armada and all Nissan vehicles, visit
NissanNews.com.
