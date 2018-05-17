BMW is providing an early glimpse of its flagship electric model scheduled to be launched in 2021 once production will kick off at the Dingolfing factory in Germany. However, what we’re looking at is not the iNext, but a concept due to be unveiled later this year as the Vision Vehicle to serve as a preview for the road-going model.

For the time being, we’re only given the opportunity to see a rather vague silhouette of the concept, which appears to take the shape of an SUV with square wheel arches, slightly sloped roofline, and a short rear end. It is believed the production model will indeed be an SUV, one that will be just about the same size as the X5 and with space inside the cabin for five people.

BMW is developing multiple battery packs for the iNext, with maximum range expected to vary from the 280 miles (450 kilometers) of the 60-kWh version to as much as 435 miles (700 km) for the 120-kWh model. The electric motor setup is being engineered in multiple states of tune, from 134 hp to 443 hp, and the new platform will also accommodate a powerful triple-motor arrangement with a whopping 800 hp, according to reports.

What is known for sure is that BMW will cram all the available technology it will have at its disposal at the beginning of the next decade, including a highly advanced autonomous driving system.

Until then, the Vision Vehicle teased today by BMW chairman Harald Krüger during the company’s Annual General Meeting is going to be shown in full “later this year.” It will follow another fully electric concept revealed about three weeks, the iX3 set to spawn a namesake production version in 2020. The smaller crossover will be built in China from where it will be exported to Europe and the U.S.

Source: BMW