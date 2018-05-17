Billed as being a practical sports car that can seat five people, the Porsche Cayenne is now in its third generation and it’s looking better than ever. Like its predecessor, the SUV has spawned an E-Hybrid derivative attempting to provide the best of both worlds by combining a powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor to cut fuel consumption and emissions without hampering performance.

In fact, the electric component boosts the Cayenne’s capabilities as far as acceleration is concerned, with the E-Hybrid version needing a mere 4.7 seconds until 60 mph (96 kph) on its way to 157 mph (253 kph). Being a hybrid, it has to be frugal, and it manages to live up to its green credentials by covering up to 44 kilometers / 27 miles (NEDC) in pure electric mode thanks to a 14.1-kwh battery pack. It sips as low as 3.2 liters / 100 km, which is remarkable considering it weighs a hefty 2,295 kilograms (5,060 pounds).

Find out what we had to say after driving it: 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid First Drive: Amazing Mainstream

These videos give us the opportunity to take a good look at the E-Hybrid version, which looks just about the same as the conventionally powered models, apart from the Acid Green brake calipers, the extra flap for the charger, and the “E-Hybrid” badge. Some minor tweaks have occurred inside the cabin, but overall it’s the same Cayenne we’re all familiar with.

There’s a good chance this won’t remain the only hybrid version in the Cayenne’s lineup as Porsche is considering a Turbo S E-Hybrid to sit on top of the range, much like the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from where the SUV will inherit the powertrain. Expected to arrive within a year, the flagship SUV will provide 671 of hybrid horsepower and that would make it more powerful than the mighty Lamborghini Urus.

Meanwhile, the regular E-Hybrid will go on sale in the United States at the beginning of 2019 and it will set you back $79,900 before playing with the configurator where you’ll find everything from a heated windshield to 22-inch wheels.

Videos: Porsche