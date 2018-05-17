Unless you’re a diehard AMG or Audi Sport fan, it’s nearly impossible not to love the new BMW M5. It is crazy fast, luxurious, spacious, and as comfortable as a regular 5 Series when you’re not pushing it hard. Today we’re talking about the level of performance delivered by Bavaria’s F90, which is on a par with proper supercars from not too many years ago.

YouTube’s AutoTopNL was given the keys to an M5, but it wasn’t an ordinary version of the super sedan as it had the optional M Driver’s Package. Why is that relevant? Because a standard version is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph) whereas the car featured in the video can hit an impressive top speed of 189 mph (305 kph) thanks to the pack.

Watching the high-powered BMW effortlessly reach 62 mph (100 kph), 124 mph (200 kph), and then 186 mph (300 kph) is pure joy, with the driver extracting the biturbo 4.4-liter V8’s 600 hp for an intense acceleration test. The M5 needed a mere 32.5 seconds to hit the 186-mph velocity and about three more seconds until the top speed limiter kicked in. By the looks of it, without a restrictor, the car might’ve achieved a slightly higher speed.

Bear in mind this is not the quickest M5 that BMW is offering as the recently launched M5 Competition does the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds or a tenth of a second sooner than the standard model. Not only that, but the more expensive model runs to 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.8 seconds or 0.3s quicker. BMW hasn’t said anything about the 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) performance, but you can imagine the new Competition model gets there sooner. For a car that weighs nearly two tons, that’s an impressive achievement.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube