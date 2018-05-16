Ever since Hennessey Performance pulled the covers off the Venom F5, the talk surrounding the car has been about hitting the 300-mile-per-hour mark. That’s because company founder John Hennessey has made it known the car’s benchmark is 300 mph. While production will start on the Venom F5 in late 2019, the tuner is building one car first. This is the one Hennessey plans to use for a top-speed run as soon as early next year.

“That’s our big, hairy, audacious goal. When we accomplish one goal, we look for the next mountain to climb, and so the real big mountain for us was to design, develop, and build our own bespoke car,” Hennessey told Automobile. “We’ve been doing this for 27, 28 years. We’re known for going fast, and I was like, “Okay. We beat Bugatti back in 2014 with the Venom GT. What’s the next big number? What’s the next big goal to go for?””

The Venom F5 will have a bespoke biturbocharged 8.0-liter V8 engine producing 1,600 horsepower and 1,300 pound-feet of torque. Hennessey claims a weight under 3,000 pounds and a drag coefficient of 0.33. The hypercar sports a carbon-fiber tub, traction control, and an adjustable suspension. Something that’s missing that’s now pretty common on hypercar cars – active aerodynamics. The F5 has no such technology. However, Hennessey noted the engine could receive two addition turbos to help achieve its 300-mph goal.

During the interview with Automobile, Hennessey wouldn’t give the name of the American designer behind the Venom F5. Hennessey told the magazine, “You would know his name. There’s a car within your eyesight right now that he’s designed. He’s done work with the other major brands. He wants to remain anonymous, but he’s one of the best in the world.”

Whenever Hennessey does take its Venom F5 on its top-speed run, you can bet it’ll probably be somewhere in Texas where the company is headquartered.

Source: Automobile