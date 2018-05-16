Now that we have a third-generation BMW X3, the German automaker is looking to turn its new crossover into a performance machine. Spy photos of the X3 M aren’t new. We first saw hints of the X3 M late last year. Since then, we’ve spotted the car testing, caught a glimpse inside, and captured the crossover on video rocketing around the Nürburgring. Today, we now have another video of the X3 M at the Nürburgring. This time, whoever is behind the wheel is pushing the crossover to its limits.

Out of the box, the X3 M should sport a biturbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine maing upward of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). Power will hit all four wheels. However, there also appears to be a Competition Package in the works. When BMW introduced the 2019 BMW M5 Competition, it also announced its most potent standalone vehicles would wear the Competition nameplate, so an X3 M Competition makes sense.

The X3 M Competition is rumored to increase horsepower to 475 (354 kW), pumping power through a performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system similar to what’s found in the latest M5. Rumors suggest it will have a stiffer suspension, adjustable dampers, tweaks to the traction and stability control, and come with larger brakes. Twenty-inch rims and black trim will accentuate the more hardcore version, so it stands out from other X3 M models.

Photos and video show the X3 M will have a revised front fascia with redesigned air intakes on the side and middle part of the fascia. At the rear, quad exhaust tips give away the X3 M’s performance credentials. Inside, it should look much like the current X3 with some notable M-specific touches, like the M shifter.

The X3 M should arrive before the end of the year. However, any sort of Competition Package wouldn’t likely come until sometime after the X3 M’s official launch – probably sometime in early 2019.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube