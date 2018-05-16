There are a variety options, including M Drivers and Executive Packages.

The 2019 BMW M2 Competition will start at $58,900, BMW spokesperson Alexander Schmuck confirms to Motor1.com, and it'll go on sale in July, according to BMW Blog

BMW also confirms some options pricing for the company's latest high-performance model. Metallic paint will be $550; a moonroof will go for $1,050; and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be $2,900. There will also be an M Drivers Package for $2,500 that will boost the speed limiter to 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour) from the stock 155 mph (249 kph) and will come with a one-day driving school at the BMW Performance Center. An $850 Executive Package will include a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, wireless device charging, and speed limit monitor.

The M2 Competition Gets Hearts Racing:

At $58,900, the M2 Competition costs $4,400 more than the regular M2 that it replaces, but the additional performance might make the higher price worthwhile. The new model gets the 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six engine from the M3 and M4, and it makes 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters) of torque in this application – an advantage of 40 hp (30 kW) and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) over the outgoing M2. The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual, and all models get a electronically-controlled limited-slip differential.

In November, Europeans will be able to pick from a bevy of M Performance parts (gallery above) – many of which will shave weight off the M2. For example, there will be a carbon fiber roof, hood, and trunk lid that will shed 44 pounds (20 kilograms) all together. A set of 19-inch forged wheels will shed 7 pounds (3.2 kg). A titanium will knock off 18 pounds (8 kg), too. Buyers will also be able to get upgraded brakes, and a 0.8-inch (20-millimeter) lower suspension. It's not yet clear which, if any, of these pieces might eventually be available to customers in the U.S.

Source: BMW Blog

 

