GMC is hard at work developing the next-gen Sierra HD family of pickups, and these shots catch the brand testing the 2500 Single Cab variant. They're a perfect accompaniment to the recent spy photos of the 2500 HD Crew Cab (gallery below).

This test mule is under heavy camouflage that does a very good job of hiding the pickup's appearance. From what's visible here and in the earlier spy photos, it seems that the 2500 takes ample cues from the Sierra 1500. Both models have big grilles with ample chrome and vertically oriented headlights. Unfortunately, the concealment makes the rest of the exterior hard to see. The covering even hides whether the 2500 has the nifty MultiPro Tailgate from the 1500 that can has a separate section to fold for quick access to the bed.

In an interesting twist, the spy photographer reports seeing the Denali emblem embroidered on the seats. Currently, the luxury-oriented Denali trim is only available on the Sierra 2500 with the four-door Crew Cab body – not the Single Cab. It's possible that GMC may offer the up-level variant on the two-door model, or this test mule may just have those seats in place.

There are no good photos of the interior, though. The 2500 may take some available tech from the 1500 Denali like an eight-inch infotainment system, multi-color head-up display, and backup camera in the rearview mirror.

Powertrain details remain a mystery for the future HD models, but upgrades to improve hauling ability are likely. A gas-fueled 6.0-liter V8 will probably still be the base engine, and buyers will potentially still be able to upgrade to a diesel-fueled 6.6-liter V8, too.

The Sierra HD will debut sometime in 2019, and the Chevrolet Silverado HD will arrive around the same time.

Source: Automedia