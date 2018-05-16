The electrification of the automobile isn't just a fad and is only growing as a way to move our cars. In a rousing new video, Porsche showcases some of its past efforts at electrifying its models, features some current ones, and teases the future.

The way Porsche sees things its move towards electrification goes back 120 years when Ferdinand Porsche worked on the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton electric car and the Semper Vivus with a combustion engine acting as a range-extender for the battery. Now, the the automaker's first production EV since then is a little over a year away from hitting showrooms.

For now, all of Porsche's electrified models available to consumers are hybrids, but they are some incredibly impressive machines. The current range topper is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 and electric boost combine to provide the driver with 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters) of torque. The result is a sedan that can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and travel solely on electric power for 31 miles (50 kilometers). Best of all, Porsche is rolling out this potent powerplant to other models, including the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon and eventually the Cayenne.

The clip also showcases how the company is applying this tech to racing. The all-wheel-drive 911 GT3 R Hybrid makes some brief appearances, and the firm puts a big emphasis on the success of the 919 Hybrid race car, including its three victories at Le Mans. This video would seem like a perfect time to promote the firm's upcoming entry into Formula E, but there's no mention of the program.

Porsche is betting big on the success of the production version of the Mission E concept, and the EV gets plenty of screen time here in both sedan and Cross Turismo wagon form. When the sleek four-door arrives in 2019, it'll feature an electric powertrain with over 600 hp (447 kW) and a range in excess of 311 miles (500 kilometers).

Source: Porsche via YouTube