Prepare to add yet another name to the list of automakers that won’t be attending the forthcoming Paris Motor Show. It seems the Volkswagen core brand has decided to skip the show organized once every two years in the City of Light, an event which alternates with the Frankfurt Motor Show. The reveal comes from a reliable source from France, Autoactu.com, and they’ve learned from VW’s local French branch about the company’s absence:

“The Volkswagen brand is continually reassessing the relevance of its participation in international car shows,” adding that although it won’t be at the show, it might organize various actions (such as test drives) in the city during the event. In addition, VW is analyzing the prospects of organizing its own events for new car launches, something several automakers such as Volvo have been doing for a few years.

While the main brand VW will be a no-show, the group’s Skoda, SEAT, Audi, and Porsche brands will be in Paris. Details are not available right now regarding whether the Bentley and Bugatti marques will attend the show. The British high-end marque from Crewe is working on a couple of new models such as the Continental GTC and the Flying Spur, so it might decide to participate and unveil a new product.

The VW core brand is actually the ninth automaker to announce it will be skipping the 2018 Paris Motor Show after Ford, Infiniti, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Volvo, and Mazda. Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) hasn’t revealed whether it will be at the show, while the following brands have confirmed their presence: Citroën, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Smart, Suzuki, and Toyota.

VW’s announcement comes only a few days after a similar reveal made by Audi regarding its absence from the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit where we also won’t be seeing their rivals from BMW and Mercedes.

The 2018 Paris Motor Show will kick off October 2 with the first press day and will end on October 14 with the last public day.

Source: Autoactu.com via Automarket.ro