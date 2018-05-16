Mercedes-Benz is working on a facelift for its popular V-Class people-hauler, of which more than 100,000 units have been delivered since 2014. But before the refreshed van is ready to launch on the market, most likely next year, the German company is giving the model on sale today one (probably) final special edition to keep the customers interest alive.

It’s called the V-Class Night Edition and brings a number of improvements from the AMG department. Don’t get your hopes up too high, as nothing is actually happening under the hood – power comes from the automaker’s familiar 2.1-liter turbodiesel engine with 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque. The average fuel consumption, according to Mercedes, is between 6.8 and 7.5 liters per 100 kilometers, or 34.6-31.4 miles per gallon with corresponding CO2 emissions of 179-199 grams per kilometer.

The exterior upgrades include new AMG front and rear aprons, new radiator grille with two louvres in high-gloss black, black AMG-sourced 19-inch alloy wheels with seven-twin-spoke design, Edition badges on the front wings, and tinted rear windows. Step inside the cabin and you’ll discover black nappa leather, a dashboard with enhanced leather look finish, special Edition floor mats, and a black roof liner. The standard equipment on board includes the Parking package with a 360-degree camera.

The model is already available to order in Germany, where it is wearing a starting price of €55,260, or approximately $66,099 at the current exchange rates. The special edition could save up to €2,300 ($2,751) compared with buying similar optional features individually for a regular V-Class. Deliveries are scheduled to kick off in June this year.

If you want something more dramatic based on the V-Class, the tuners at Carlex Design will be happy to offer you their latest project on the RWD van. It features much more drastic visual changes compared to the standard model, both inside and out.

Source: Mercedes-Benz