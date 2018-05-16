Bye-bye, good old diesel!
Volvo is expected to introduce the all-new S60 sedan to the world in the coming weeks, when it will become the first modern-day model of the company to be offered without a diesel engine. The decision is official and highlights Volvo’s “commitment to a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.”
Based on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), the new S60 will be offered with a mix of four-cylinder gasoline Drive-E engines (T6 and T5 at launch) and two hybrid powertrains. The electrified variants, shared with the V60 wagon, will be the T6 Twin Engine AWD setup with 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts), and the T8 Twin Engine AWD setup with 390 hp (290 kW) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque. Next year they will be joined by mild hybrid versions.
“Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines,” Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo, comments the decision to ditch the diesel engine. “We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment.”
Samuelsson is referring to Volvo’s ambitious plans to have at least 50 percent of its new cars sales by 2025 made by electric vehicles in what is described as “the most comprehensive electrification strategy in the car industry.” All new Volvos from next year will be available as a mild gasoline hybrid, plug-in gasoline hybrid, or battery electric vehicle.
Back to the next-gen S60, it will be manufactured exclusively at the marque’s brand new manufacturing facility outside Charleston, South Carolina. This will be the only production location for the model, which will be exported worldwide from the United States.
Note: Volvo S60 rendering pictured in the gallery.
