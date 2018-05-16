The downright opulent Range Rover SV Coupe made its debut a couple of months ago at the Geneva Motor Show, but it looks like Land Rover still hasn’t finished testing the extravagant two-door luxury SUV. Covered in camouflage from front to rear, the work of JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division does not look nearly as fancy as the showcar from Switzerland, but it still makes for an interesting appearance at the Nürburgring.

Having seen the ultra-expensive SUV in Geneva without any disguise, we’re wondering why Land Rover didn’t even bother to remove the black and white foil with its swirly pattern. The prototype they were testing was a right-hand-drive version riding on the same set of wheels as the one from the auto show, albeit with a different finish. Speaking of rims, the SV Coupe is the very first production Range Rover to offer an optional 23-inch set.

Assembled by hand at SVO’s headquarters in Coventry, the “coupe” version of the Range Rover will be strictly limited to just 999 units. With an eye-watering starting price of $295,995, it’s one of the most expensive SUVs money can buy and “only” about $29,000 more affordable than the big daddy of luxury SUVs, the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Compared to the previous range topper, the SVAutobiography Dynamic trim, the new SV Coupe costs an extra $88,000. To put that number into perspective, you could buy a base $87,350 Range Rover with that kind of money.

If you’re wondering about the size of those huge doors, these are 1.4-meter (55-inch) long and are almost as long as the wheelbase. Why is it being tested at the Green Hell? Probably some final tweaking is necessary to make sure everything will be in order once the SV Coupe will go on sale in the fourth quarter of the year.

Photos: Automedia