Hide press release Show press release

The BMW Group at the RETTmobil 2018

At stand No. 208 in Hall 2 and on outdoor area 59 of the specialist trade fair RETTmobil 2018 in Fulda (16 to 18 May 2018), the BMW Group will again present a wide selection of its tailor-made special-purpose vehicles for rescue teams, fire services, emergency physicians and police forces.

The RETTmobil, which is being held this year for the 18th time, is again recognized undoubtedly as the leading European exhibition for emergency services and mobility and as a worldwide significant forum for innovation, security, quality, competence and advanced training. With 530 exhibitors from 20 nations, the trade fair will be setting new benchmarks this year. During the three days of the exhibition, more than 28,000 visitors – including numerous representatives of authorities, communities and associations – are expected to flock to the 20 exhibition halls totalling a floor area of around 70,000 square metres and also to the vast outdoor area.

Six special-purpose vehicles for fire services, emergency physicians and the police

For many years now, the BMW Group has been one of the major exhibitors at the RETTmobil, and this year, with six different models on two and four wheels, will again provide a detailed insight into its diverse range of specialised vehicles. The selection of exhibits will be headed by the new BMW X3, which is being presented in Fulda for the first time as a fire service command vehicle and as an emergency ambulance. Likewise, the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, which has been converted into an emergency ambulance, can be seen at the BMW Group stand as well as a BMW X1 as an additional fire service command vehicle. Moreover, BMW Motorrad will be exhibiting a BMW 750 GS converted into a police motorcycle. BMW Group’s fleet at the RETTmobil will be completed by a MINI John Cooper Works show car in a police version.

Many years of experience and competence in the production of specialised vehicles

The BMW Group has been active in the demanding segment of specialised vehicles since as early as the 1950s and is thus able to look back on a tradition lasting for more than 60 years now. This is reflected not least in the extensive and diverse range of in-house developed and produced special-purpose vehicles. They are all characterised by innovative and tailor-made solutions and fulfil the highest demands in the areas of performance, functionality, safety and reliability. Specialised vehicles from the BMW Group also convince in terms of efficiency, eco-friendliness and economy – particularly as they are based on series production models from the leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles that, by tradition, play an exemplary role in this sector.

The exhibited BMW Group emergency vehicles in detail

Whether two or four wheels – perfect solutions for any eventuality

In keeping with the significance of the leading trade fair for emergency services and mobility, the BMW Group will be presenting at the RETTmobil 2018 a half a dozen specialised vehicles for various different task areas and purposes. The six exhibits provide visitors with an informative overview of the extensive and diverse range of products offered by the brands BMW, BMW Motorrad and MINI. For more than six decades now, the BMW Group has supported with an ever-increasing number of models and solutions specialists from fire services, accident assistance and technical support services as well as police forces with their demanding tasks and ever-increasing challenges in the areas of rescue, medical aid and safety. Two variants of the new BMW X3 – the latest additions to the product range – will be present.

Brand new: BMW X3 xDrive20d as a fire service command vehicle

With its particularly attention-raising foiling in the rich red tone RAL 3000 and bearing the “Fire Department” lettering on the side of the vehicle, on the rear lid and bonnet, the BMW X3 draws attention even from afar. In addition to a roof-mounted special signal system designed for fire service use, the vehicle is equipped with blue LED front flashers and flashers in the luggage compartment lid for better recognisability and for the protection of rescue teams.

The emergency vehicle is completed with a digital radio antenna for GPS and TETRA digital trunked radio reception. This system is connected to a Sepura MRT digital radio preliminary setup including a visibly installed manual operating system. Being a fire service command vehicle, this BMW X3 is pre-fitted with a fixture for radio handsets. Also onboard is a 230 volt mains supply socket, two 12 volt DIN power outlets in the luggage compartment, a permanently installed charging device for the supply of electricity to both vehicle batteries as well as a 2-kg fire extinguisher mounted inside the rear compartment.

The driver and co-driver sit on sport seats with lumbar supports that offer maximum comfort also during arduous assignments. In order to ensure an optimum working environment, the BMW X3 converted into a fire service command vehicle also features comfort and safety enhancing details such as 3-zone automatic climate control, adaptive LED headlights, the navigation system Professional, the Driving Assistant Plus and Head-Up Display.

A 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivering 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm between 1 750 and 2 500 rpm gets the driver to an operation site as fast as possible. With an average fuel consumption of only 5.6 to 5.3 litres of diesel per 100 kilometres*, the diesel unit is remarkably efficient; the CO2 emissions are between 146 and 140 grams/kilometre*. Combined with the 8-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent four-wheel xDrive, the BMW X3 xDrive20d accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 8.0 seconds. Top speed is 213 km/h.

Fast and conspicuous: the BMW X3 xDrive20d for the emergency physician

Also wrapped in signal foiling boasting the exceptionally bright colour RAL 3026, a further BMW X3 xDrive20d is being exhibited at the BMW Group stand at the RETTmobil 2018. The lettering “Emergency Ambulance” on the side panels, at the rear and on the bonnet provides clearly visible indication of the vehicle’s intended purpose. A removable omnidirectional beacon with socket hinge and two blue flashers at the front and rear guarantee the necessary attention of other road users during an emergency deployment. The spectrum of equipment also includes a pre-fitted digital radio fixture for a MOTOROLA system.

For the fastest possible drive to a deployment location, the emergency physician can rely on the information supplied by the navigation system Business. Increased comfort inside the vehicle is guaranteed, inter alia, by 3-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and lumbar supports for driver and co-driver.

Versatile: BMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer for the emergency physician

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is characterised by flexibility, spaciousness and a number of practice-oriented details. With a high sitting position, large doors, a durable loading floor and a longitudinally adjustable rear seat, the dynamic Sports Activity Tourer is perfectly suited for conversion into an emergency ambulance. In addition to the corresponding foiling, the model being presented at the BMW exhibition stand is equipped with a special signal system including yellow flashers, additional blue flashers and alley lights. The range of optical equipment is rounded off at the front and rear by blue LED flashers and additional yellow flashers in the rear lid.

Besides a pre-fitted fixture for Sepura digital radio and a corresponding radio antenna, a 230 volt mains supply socket, a junction box, an interior heater, the permanently installed charger for the two vehicle batteries, the emergency start function and a steel grid divider all meet the requirements of an emergency ambulance.

Modern technical features such as a navigation system or rear view camera assist the driver on deployment. The BMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer also has a great deal to offer in terms of driving dynamics. The vehicle is driven by a powerful 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivering 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. Power is transferred via the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission – thanks to this technology, fuel consumption is just 4.8 litres of diesel per 100 kilometres* and CO2 emissions 128 g/km*. The emergency vehicle sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 7.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 218 km/h. To ensure that power is delivered securely to the tarmac at all times and that the driver gets ahead reliably even on off-road terrain, the emergency vehicle is also equipped with intelligent BMW xDrive four-wheel drive technology.

In an emergency: BMW X1 xDrive20d for operations management

Reliability, versatility, efficiency and dynamics are also qualities attributed to the current BMW X1. For this reason, the all-rounder is suitable for a wide spectrum of applications for which all-round visibility, speed and agility are necessary – as a command vehicle for fire services, for instance. The widely visible features of the BMW X1 xDrive20d being showcased at the RETTmobil 2018 include a conspicuous foiling sporting the BMW Design for fire departments, a special signal system as well as two blue LED flashers at both front and rear. A second battery for the electricity supply to application-specific components and a pre-fitted fixture for digital radio with a concealed radio antenna meet the basic demands required of an emergency vehicle for operations management. Supreme performance both on the tarmac and on off-road terrain is guaranteed by a 4-cylinder turbo diesel with 140 kW/190 hp equipped with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission (combined fuel consumption: 4.8 l/100 km; CO2 combined emissions: 126 g/km)*.

MINI John Cooper Works as an appealing police car

Apart from equipment that is perfectly attuned to respective requirements, an appealing appearance is equally as important for police operations and their acceptance by the public. How this can be achieved will be demonstrated at the RETTmobil 2018 in the form of a MINI John Cooper Works show car. Delivering 170 kW/231 hp and coupled with a Steptronic Sport transmission (combined fuel consumption: 5.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 133 g/km)*, the top-of-the-range model is ideally equipped for getting to the next operation site as fast as possible.

However, much more important than technical assets is the high likeability factor of the MINI brand and its models. Today these are already in use by various police departments all over Germany. Since the re-launch of the British brand in 2001, various different variants of the constantly growing model range have been an extremely popular addition to an increasing number of police vehicle fleets. With their both dynamic and appealing character, MINI models are perfectly suited for projecting a positive image and establishing close relationships with the public at informational events, trade fairs and large-scale events as well as for recruitment campaigns and other external activities.

Agile and fast: the BMW F 750 GS

A few weeks ago, the completely newly developed generation of GS models of the F series from BMW Motorrad made its debut. The two available variants F 750 GS and F 850 GS seamlessly continue the tradition of their predecessor versions and combine distinctive touring and long-distance suitability with sporting dynamics and supreme off-road capabilities. Therefore, they are ideal for use as special-purpose vehicles. The BMW F 750 GS being shown at the RETTmobil 2018 impressively demonstrates the qualities it possesses to make it suitable for deployment as a public authority motorcycle.

In addition to the emergency service foiling, the motorcycle’s optical equipment features include several LED flashing beacons and an LED rotating beacon, each switchable between the colours blue and yellow. The entire light system and the siren are effectively controlled via the compactly designed control panel, which is ergonomically ideally positioned directly next to the grips. The rider sits behind high-mounted handlebars on a single seat available in different heights and with a radio box in which all end devices can be safely stowed away to be immediately at hand when required. Further equipment required at the operation site – the handy fire extinguisher, for example – can be kept in the two side-mounted cases offering a generous amount of storage space. Further features include heated grips, hand protectors and a protective bar.

Thanks to the riding modes “Rain” and “Road”, it is possible to adapt the motorcycle to various different road conditions. In addition to ABS as standard, the incline-optimised ABS Pro feature, dynamic brake light and the two additional riding programmes “Dynamic” and “Enduro” are onboard the exhibited F 750 GS as an integral part of the Pro riding modes. The bike is powered by a 2-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine with 853 cubic centimetre displacement, an output of 57 kW/77 hp and a maximum torque of 83 Nm. Average fuel consumption as per WMTC is 4.1 l/100 km and top speed is 190 km/h.