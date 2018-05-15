Kia didn't bother to cover up the refreshed Sportage while fueling up at the Nürburgring, and spy photographers were there.

Here's the refreshed 2019 Kia Sportage, but these aren't fancy studio shots of the updated crossover. Instead, these pictures come from a spy photographer while the updated Sportage is leaving a gas station near the Nürburgring.

Kia's styling upgrades aren't significant, but they're enough to give the updated Sportage a fresher look. In the lower fascia, chrome trim now bisects the foglights. The brand's trademark tiger nose grille now flares outward on each side rather than being more vertical on the current model. There are also redesigned, full LED headlights, which should provide much better illumination of the road ahead.

At the back, a red strip now extends the taillights across the entire rear. The lower section of the bumper also gains a chrome strip and additional reflectors.

The single photo of the cabin doesn't provide a great angle to spot any tweaks. It appears there is an updated infotainment screen that integrates more cleanly into the center stack. There don't appear to be any other significant changes, though. Unfortunately, don't expect the Recaro racing seats and roll cage to be available when the 2019 Sportage arrives in showrooms because these parts are likely only for extra safety when lapping the Nürburgring.

The only rumored powertrain change is the inclusion of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for lowering emissions and improving fuel economy. 

Given the nearly finished state of the test mule in this image, it looks like Kia could be ready to debut the refreshed Sportage very soon. The Paris Motor Show in October is the next major automotive event, so the City of Light could be an ideal place to premiere the updated crossover. Thanks to these photos, we know exactly what refreshed model looks like.

