For as much as Chevy is keeping quiet about the mid-engined C8 Corvette to the public, it’s hard to deny the car is coming when we’ve spotted countless test mules out on the road. The automaker even gave dealers a brief peek of the car last month. This video is further proof development is ongoing, though we’re uncertain when plans to reveal it.

When Chevy gave dealers a peek, the user who dished all the details about what little he saw. He noted the Lotus-like hood and ZR1-like front bumper cover. That’s all he really said because that’s all he saw. From the photos and videos we’ve seen, the front is distinctly Corvette, while the rear end is wide – to fit the engine, naturally.

Now, what engine will lurk back there is up for debate. Rumors suggest a biturbo 4.2-liter V8 being the main powertrain, which is different from the same engine planned for the CT6 V-Sport that produces 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. In the mid-engined Corvette, the 4.2-liter mill should produce 650 hp. There are also rumors of a biturbo 5.5-liter with a maximum horsepower of 850 hp.

Rumors of a mid-engined Corvette are not new. Some go back decades with magazines hinting that we’d see one in just a few years. Twenty years later, and we’re still waiting, but it finally feels we’ll get the long-awaited mid-engined Corvette.

With Chevy already teasing the car to dealers, it shouldn’t be too long before we see a production version. Reports suggest we won’t see it at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. However, the dealer that allegedly saw Chevy tease the Corvette said there would be a public announcement coming later this year. This could mean a full reveal or a long, drawn-out teaser campaign to rile up interest before the official reveal sometime next year.

Source: Real Fast Fotography via YouTube