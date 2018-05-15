It’s safe to say that Aston Martin has a lot on its plate these days. Between working on the new Rapide AMR, developing the Varekai SUV, and preparing the Valkyrie hypercar with Red Bull Racing, the peeps from Gaydon are also bringing back the DBS. Replacing the Vanquish, the hardcore DBS Superleggera coupe will be revealed next month and sooner or later it will be followed by this, the Volante.

If you’re a fan of the DB11’s styling in its two coupe and Volante flavors, there’s a good chance you will also appreciate the pair of DBS models as the two will build upon the elegant design of the grand tourer while adding more aggressive cues. This work-in-progress prototype of the droptop model flaunts quad exhaust tips, with the outer ones being visibly smaller. Also noticeable is the deployable spoiler at the back and the black tape applied on the hood.

See the coupe in action: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Spied Looking Mean While Lapping 'Ring

Speaking of which, lurking from underneath that long and imposing hood is a mighty biturbo 5.2-liter V12 engine, which will likely push out more than the 630 horsepower and 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet) of torque offered by the recently introduced DB11 AMR.

While the prototype was getting a drink at the gas station, our spies were able to take a quick look inside the cabin and photograph the lower section of the center console. It goes without saying the cabin will be largely carried over from the DB11 Volante, but we do notice the red stitching to emphasize it’s a bit more special than the standard model.

Aston Martin hasn’t said when it will reveal the DBS Superleggera Volante, although hopefully it will be ready for the summer of 2019 as we’re expecting the soft-top convertible to shortly follow its coupe counterpart.

Photos: Automedia