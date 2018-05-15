You can now officially import a 20-years old, or older, vehicles in the United States. What this means is that you are now allowed to import a Japanese-spec Toyota Supra in the country and not risk of being chased by the police. And such is the case with this 1993 Supra, which Jay Leno is featuring in the latest episode of his Jay Leno’s Garage series on YouTube.

This exact car is manufactured in April 1993, which means it has just hit the 25-year mark. Under the hood is (I know you know it!) a 3.0-liter, straight-six biturbo engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. No downsizing, no hybrid powertrain, no dual-clutch automatic – just the pure power of a biturbocharged engine and a manual gearbox.

In this video, Leno is joined by Cody Walker, Paul Walker’s 15-years old younger brother, who talks about his brother’s charity organization and the “In Memory of Paul Car Hangout” event, scheduled for May 20. All proceeds from tickets and sponsorships for the event will go to the Reach Out WorldWide organization, established by Paul Walker in 2010. A few hundred cars are expected to attend the show.

Meanwhile, Toyota is still working on the revival of the Supra nameplate, a car that's still in concept form. It seems that the sports coupe will continue to be powered by a straight-six biturbo engine, but this time it will be sourced from BMW. It is believed this is the same engine that powers the M3/M4 duo and will deliver somewhere in the region of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts).

Purists won’t be happy to hear the successor of the Supra will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, but that’s the truth. Happy or not, Toyota’s chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, believes the fifth generation Supra doesn’t need a manual.

Source: Jay Leno's Garage on YouTube