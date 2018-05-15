BMW is waving goodbye to the standard M2 in order to make room in its M portfolio for the hardcore M2 Competition. If your bank account is big enough (and you have a very understanding wife), the Bavarians will be more than happy to tempt you with a plethora of M niceties you can add to spice up the performance coupe even further.

These are actually very important upgrades as you’ll be getting more than just some flashy body stripes, shiny wheels, and that look-at-me wing at the back. Dig deeper into your wallet and the M2 Competition can look like this one featured in a video from famous YouTube user Shmee150. It has everything you could ever think of, including a carbon fiber hood (with power dome), roof, and trunk lid to shave off weight.

Shmee150’s manager Mark just ordered the new M2 Competition with M Performance Parts after owning the regular M2 for two years during which he drove the car for 40,000 kilometers (24,854 miles). Mark is giving us a video tour of the car that BMW had on display last weekend during the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

As Mark explains, there are roughly 25 upgrades available and all of them are installed at the dealer. Fun fact: if you want the carbon fiber roof, your BMW dealer/service shop will chop off the M2 Competition’s standard metal roof and then install its lightweight counterpart. As you have probably figured out by now, the M Performance Parts are mostly about new carbon fiber bits, but a customer can also order beefier brakes, a stiffer suspension setup, and a titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber tips.

Open the hood and there’s more carbon fiber to discover as the M Performance-branded engine cover has also gone through a diet. Inside, miscellaneous items include stainless steel pedal covers, Alcantara-wrapped sporty steering wheel with 12 o’clock marking, and fancy side sills. There’s more carbon fiber on the steering wheel, center console, and gear shifter to complete the package.

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube