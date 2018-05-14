Last week, Ferrari hit Spa for its XX program, bringing a host of XX Ferrari race cars to events around the world to race. We saw both the 599XX and the Ferrari FXX, but one car was absent from the video – the FXX K – the LaFerrari-based race car. It was strangely absent in the earlier video from Automotive Mike. It appears the FXX K just wanted to make a grand entrance at the track, which happened Sunday, the last day of the event at Spa

However, Automotive Mike didn’t just capture your standard FXX K race cars at the track. He caught the even rarer FXX K Evo. On the track, it sounds devilish. The Evo, based on the road-going LaFerrari supercar, uses a 6.2-liter V12 producing 860 horsepower at 9,200 rpm and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque from 6,500 rpm. The engine works together with an electric motor good for 190 hp (140 kW) to enable an astounding combined output of 1,050 hp and more than 900 Nm (730 lb-ft) of torque. An F1 dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox channels power to wheels that house carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes. The 19-inch front and 20-inch rear tires come wrapped in Pirelli P Zero slicks.

The Evo differentiates itself from your standard FXX K by adding an even more aggressive aerodynamics package. The package took more than a year computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations to develop. The front and rear bumpers, along with the car’s underbody received a revised design. The most prominent feature of the updated aerodynamics is the fixed twin-profile rear wing supported by two side fins and a central fin.

At 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), the FXX K Evo generates 640 kilograms of downforce and more than 830 kg at its maximum speed. Downforce for the Evo is up 23 percent compared to the regular FKX K. Over the LaFerrari, the Evo generations 75 percent more downforce. Even with the new aerodynamic package and revised suspension, the Evo doesn’t gain any weight. Ferrari somehow removed weight from the car. However, the company hasn’t given specifics as to the total amount of weight saved.

The Ferrari FXX K Evo only broke cover late last year, so it’s exciting to see the supercar out on the track. It’s even better to hear it.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube