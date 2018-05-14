LONDON - May 14, 2018 - Motorsport Network, whose automotive and motorsport platforms have been experiencing significant viewership growth over the past quarter, is pleased to announce the appointment of Florian Kurz as President, Motorsport Network Germany effective immediately. In his new role, Florian will lead the Network’s portfolio of premium businesses in Germany, including Motorsport.com Germany, Motorsport-Total.com, Formel1.de, Auto-News.de and Motor1.com Germany. Aside from leading these operations, Florian will also direct market strategy, growth and business development in this key strategic market.

Florian joins Motorsport Network with a wealth of expertise in brand management, marketing & communications, media management and sales. Prior to his new role, Florian served for over 17 years' in several senior management positions for leading brands and organizations, including Secretary General & Managing Director of DSV Deutscher Skiverband, one of the major sports federations in Germany.

For a decade prior, Florian was Head of Business Relations at Porsche AG with the responsibility for the global marketing and commercialization of Porsche Motorsport.

On the announcement of Florian’s appointment, Colin Smith, CEO Motorsport Network said, “I am delighted to welcome Florian as President of Motorsport Network in Germany. Our business has made significant acquisitions and investments in what is a key strategic market. Bringing in someone of Florian’s stature to lead this business brings all of this considered planning and investment to fruition, given his significant OEM, motorsport and corporate experience. We look forward to Florian's capabilities to drive our unified operations forward across our automotive and motorsport platforms to take up a leadership position in Germany."

For his part, Florian Kurz said, “I feel honored to join the team of Motorsport Network and I fully share in its vision. I am looking forward to working with the highly experienced team in Germany and add my expertise in order to further grow relevance of our automotive and motorsport properties across Germany, as it is one of the most important markets in both the automotive and motorsport industries. I am likewise convinced that the MSN portfolio of assets and platforms offer unique cross-channel solutions for German brands and stakeholders to interact with an attractive and valuable community – be it on a local or on a global level.”

Florian Kurz is one of many high-level new hires recently made by Motorsport Network in order to augment its world-class leadership team with talent drawn from blue-chip backgrounds. Florian’s appointment is the latest in a round of hires including James Allen's (BBC, Financial Times, ITV) recent appointment as President of EMEA in London, and Eric Goeres (Time Inc, Hearst) joining the company as President of Automotive in the Miami office.

Motorsport Network is an American-based multinational digital media company headquartered in Miami, Florida. It is the parent company of several digital companies including Motorsport.com, Motor1.com, Motorstore.com, Motorsport.tv, Autosport.com, Motorsportstats.com, Autoclassics.com, FerrariChat.com, MotorsportImages.com, Giorgio Piola, Amalgam Collection and RideApart.com.