We know you know it, but let’s make this clear from the beginning - the Mercedes-Benz X-Class is basically a Nissan Navara dressed in fancier clothes, featuring some additional technologies, and, since March this year, offering a more powerful six-cylinder diesel engine. While this might not be enough for some customers to buy the premium truck over its more mainstream brother, the three-pointed star logo on the front grille is more than enough to attract the attention of Brabus, “the world’s largest independent automotive tuner.”

The tuners have developed a complete exterior and interior kit for the X-Class, which gives the model a sportier appearance, but also improves its practicality. Some of the add-ons include new LED markers integrated into the front bumper and another lighting module with twelve diodes on the roof, activated with the high beam. New grille design completes the revised fascia, while at the back notable are the chromed tailpipes.

Brabus has also developed a special set of two-tone 20-inch one-piece wheels with seven pairs of twin-spokes.

On the performance front, the specialists have retuned the 2.3-liter diesel engine under the hood (it’s the X 250d version, not the new six-cylinder one) to deliver 211 horsepower (155 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque, available between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm – 21 hp (15 kW) and 42 lb-ft (60 Nm) more than before. After the revisions, the pickup needs 11.5 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. Brabus explains it’s already developing a performance upgrade for the more powerful X 350d range-topping model, too.

The interior has been reworked from the tuners too, but the revisions inside the cabin are minor and include stainless scuff plates and sporty aluminum pedals and footrest. What’s more important, customers will be able to buy a huge number of different upholstery designs and color combinations.

