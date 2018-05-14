After watching a five-minute-long spy video with the new BMW X5 being trashed around at the Nürburgring not too long ago, it would only be fair to check out its archrival from Mercedes going all out at the same track. While the test vehicle had substantially more camouflage than those red prototypes (pictured below) we spotted last week, the footage gives us the opportunity to see the GLE in action while being pushed hard.

The test driver was squeezing every last drop of performance from the new midsize luxury SUV, going hard through the corners and abusing the tires in the process. The growl of the engine is likely provided by a V8, with the next-gen GLE likely to use one of the many versions of the familiar biturbo 4.0-liter V8.

A bigger change will be provided by the adoption of a new-generation inline-six as seen in the E-Class and CLS. It will form the basis of a performance-oriented GLE 53 with probably 429 horsepower to replace today’s 385-hp GLE 43.

The GLE will literally be “all-new” as aside from getting a revamped engine lineup it will also boast a sportier exterior design as seen in the spy shots below. The interior will also be going through some major changes as it will eschew many of the physical buttons and knobs to enable a cleaner look. Expect a pair of fully digital screens rocking the company’s new MBUX infotainment.

Mercedes will also switch to new underpinnings (dubbed “MHA” after “Modular High Architecture”) shared with the bigger GLS that will enable not only a significant weight loss for both SUVs, but also a roomier interior cabin brought by the optimized packaging and possibly a slightly longer wheelbase.

The wraps could come off just in time for the Paris Motor Show scheduled to open its doors at the beginning of October.

