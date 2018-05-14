Brought to you by the same folks behind the insane Devel Sixteen, the Devel Sixty is an entirely different beast. Essentially a tank with six wheels, this ludicrous vehicle makes vehicles such as the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 and the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 look mundane. Speaking of Mercedes and its go-faster division from Affalterbach, the diesel monster was pitted against a lovely red GT S at the drag strip for easily the weirdest drag race you’ll see today.

But first, let’s have a look at the specs, shall we? Lurking underneath that apocalyptic body is a gargantuan 6.75-liter V8 turbodiesel with 720 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. Plot twist: the Devel Sixty concept featured in the video is actually a “base model” as there’s also a range-topping version with up to 1,500 hp.

In the other corner, the Mercedes-AMG GT S needs no introduction as aficionados know it utilizes a familiar biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with 515 hp and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft).

Now that that’s taken care of, many would think the AMG is still quicker despite being down on power thanks to a much lower curb weight and being a proper performance car. The coupe tips the scales at 3,627 pounds (1,645 kilograms) in base U.S. specification, which has to be way less than the six-wheeled giant and its massive 40-inch tires. It’s unclear how much it weighs, but Devel will sell the standard $450,000 production version with an optional full carbon fiber body to shave off some of the fat.

Looking strictly at the performance numbers, the $132,400 Mercedes-AMG GT S should have easily won the race. The official figures say it runs to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 3.7 seconds whereas Devel estimates the Sixty completes the task in 5.8 seconds. But perhaps the outcome of the duel is really not that important compared to seeing a diesel 6x6 brick-shaped colossus on military-grade tires at the drag strip.