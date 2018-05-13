Hide press release Show press release

919 Tribute Tour with strong partners at the Nordschleife

Stuttgart. Today’s joint show of the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo alongside the 956 C on the German Nürburgring Nordschleife was the second stop of the ‘919 Tribute Tour’. Whereas at Spa-Francorchamps (BE) Neel Jani (CH) on April 9 beat the former Formula One lap record time, on this occasion Timo Bernhard (DE) and Hans-Joachim Stuck (DE) took it rather easy in the Eifel mountains.



Timo Bernhard: “This lap just before the start of the 24-hour race was a special experience for me. It was an honour to go side by side with Hans around the Nordschleife with him driving the 956 C and me at the wheel of our 919 Evo. The fans really enjoyed seeing these two legendary racing cars. I could almost feel their excitement in the cockpit. This was a very nice gift for me.”



Hans-Joachim Stuck: “Christmas came kind of early today. It was fun for the fans and fun for us. The barbecues are lit and smoking, it is absolutely unique what the fans set up around the track here. Of course you can have a close look at that when you go so slow as us today. But I have to admit the right foot was really itching. The 956 stills runs like a clockwork.”



Fritz Enzinger, Vice President LMP1, comments on the appearance in front of 200,000 thousand people: “The get-together of those two extremely successful racing cars produced remarkable pictures.” Enzinger explains: The initial idea of a farewell tour with the Porsche 919 Hybrid came up last summer, soon after the decision was made to pull out of the FIA World Endurance Championship. First we spoke about exhibitions and demo runs. But then inside the team the idea evolved to combine the tour with a try of a lap record to show the car’s true potential. This is how we began to unchain the 919 from a few restrictions that came from the regulations. Of course we needed financial backing for the ‘919 Tribute Tour’ and the Evo development. Without our partners, we wouldn’t have managed this. Therefore, and also on behalf of the fans, I really want to thank them very much.”



All together these partners make it happen that the ‘919 Tribute Tour’ continues. After the lap record in Spa and the show run at the Nordschleife on May 12, the next stops are the 25 Hours VW Fun Cup in Spa (July 6-8), the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 12-15), the Festival of Porsche in Brands Hatch (September 2) and the Porsche Rennsport Reunion in Laguna Seca, California, from September 26-29.