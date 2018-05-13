BMW has announced a recall affecting hundreds of thousands of cars.

The company confirmed that a second recall, which follows one for around 36,000 cars last year, which affects 312,000 BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, the Z4 and its X1 gasoline and diesel models. It comes after an investigation by BBC's Watchdog that found cars could cut out completely while being driven.

"We now recognize that there may have been some cases of similar power supply issues in vehicles not covered by the original recall," BMW said. "In order to reassure customers with concerns about the safety of their vehicles, we are voluntarily extending the recall."

"We are therefore announcing today that we will take the proactive step of expanding the existing U.K. recall to cover all vehicles potentially affected by the power supply issues."

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) criticized BMW for not making it aware of 19 cases of electrical failure between 2011 and 2014, which it is required to do so.